Public input is next step in Boone County budget process

As Boone County works to create its budget for 2024, one thing everyone involved in preparing it agrees on is the importance of public input.

The public will have opportunities to comment on the county’s proposed budget during public sessions at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in the commission chambers.

Another session was held Tuesday evening.

The Boone County Commission started the process of the budget in June. Since then they have met with every county elected official and department to gather input and budget projections.

The county auditor received the information in early September with the task of drafting the budget.

The first draft of the budget was given to the commission on Nov. 15 and can be viewed at www.showmeboone.com/auditor/budget-reports/.

“It really is a team approach with the auditor’s office and us working closely with them,” said Kip Kendrick, Boone County presiding commissioner.

Priorities

Each commissioner has a different take on what is most important to focus on in the county budget.

Kendrick says his priority is “to ensure that we are appropriating funds in a fiscally prudent manner.”

Justin Aldred, Boone County District I commissioner, says he would like to see the budget prioritize employee retention.

“The two biggest assets for an organization like ours is people and buildings, and our budget should reflect that,” said Janet Thompson, Boone County District II commissioner.

While each commissioner may have a different view on what to prioritize, they all stressed the importance of public input.

“I want to make sure the public has a voice and has a say in the process,” said Aldred.

Kendrick said, “We want to expose potential new programs and gain feedback to make sure we are being held accountable and we are doing our responsibilities.”

The proposed budget lists five priorities:

Improve workforce retention and reduce workforce turnover and vacancies

Address priority staffing and space needs

Provide new and replacement equipment, vehicles, technology and capital infrastructure, including the county’s transportation network

Provide public safety improvements in training and retention

Maintain fiscal stability and transparency within the county’s major operating funds

Challenges

Every task comes with its own challenges and the budget is no different.

Kendrick says that one thing the commissioners have to keep in mind is that there is always going to be more demand than there is money to give.

One of the biggest challenges commissioners face is “finding ways to prioritize those asks in a way that makes sure Boone County is moving things forward in a responsible manner,” said Kendrick.

Another concern is the rising cost of doing business. Kendrick says this could eventually lead to difficulty keeping up with the costs of ongoing operations. This would make dividing up the remaining money even more difficult.

“There’s never quite enough money,” Thompson said. “However, we have great team players. Everyone understands we are doing our best with the resources we have.”

The commission has a target approval date of the budget set for Dec. 14, with Jan. 10 as the absolute final deadline. The county’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.

The proposed budget totals nearly $129 million. This includes a $24 million budget going to the Road and Bridge Fund, $7.9 million to public safety initiatives and $4 million set for increasing funding in employee pay.

Additionally, the proposed budget lays out an 8% increase in funds for investment in new and replacement technology, vehicles, and equipment across the county.

An important thing to remember is that the budget is a “living document and the process never really ends until a fiscal year is over,” Kendrick said.