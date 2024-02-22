Missouri Democrats 'cause as much chaos as they can' on House floor to push gun reform

Missouri House Democrats filed a joint resolution on Tuesday that proposes an amendment to the State Constitution, which, if approved by voters, would give local governments more power to make gun regulations.

The resolution came just six days after a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade celebrating their recent Super Bowl victory, which left one person dead and more than 20 people injured.

Many House Democrats were at the Super Bowl parade and had gathered in front of the state capital the next day wearing black and donning “KC” pins.

House Democrats said they were frustrated with their Republican peers' attitude towards the mass shooting. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield said House Democrats were going to cause chaos and make their position clear – they want to give local governments more control in making gun-related policies.

“I’m angry because every time I try to talk about gun violence with any of you, even my friends – you will not." Representative Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City

And she added that nothing is going to change on gun control until there are new people elected to office.

On Tuesday, House Democrats held true to their word – shouting expletives, breaking down in tears and raising their voices to a yell to show how affected they have been by the shooting.

House Republicans responded by calling Democrats out on parliamentary procedures, through points of order. They then began debate on the House floor of a bill that contained a provision that would put Blair’s Law into effect. Blair’s Law increases the punishment for recklessly discharging a firearm.

Representative Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City was at the parade, and said it wasn’t until the Friday after the parade that she wept for the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman who died.

“It was pure chaos Mr. Speaker, ” Lewis said. “And I know some of you don’t want to dwell on Kansas City, but this replays in my mind every single day.”

Alex Cox / Missouri News Network

After Representative Lewis finished speaking, Republicans turned debate back to the bill at hand. Representative Ben Baker, R-Neosho, stepped forward and said it’s dangerous to legislate with emotions after a tragedy.

“The fact is,” Baker said. “No law that we could pass in this body could prevent the terrible tragedy that happened last week.”

Baker went on to say that now is not a time to “grandstand,” which prompted a visceral – and loud – reaction from Democrats.

Later on, during discussion of an unrelated bill that would change investment policy, Representative Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City tried to shift discussion back to the mass shooting, but due to parliamentary procedure she was asked to limit discussion to the bill on the floor.

Aune complied by cheekily suggesting that the legislature give the State Treasurer's office some authority to protect public safety. Another call for “point of order” interrupted her, yet she continued.

“I’m angry, I’m angry because every time I try to talk about gun violence with any of you, even my friends – you will not,” Aune said.

Aune was cut off by a third call for a “point of order” where she was silenced by the Speaker of the House.

Throughout the rest of the debate, Democrats continued to make it clear that their focus – both today and going forward – was on passing legislation addressing what they see as the root cause of the shooting: gun policy in Missouri.