Three MU hazing cases dismissed for cooperating in connected case

Three former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity — commonly known as Fiji — members at the University of Missouri had their felony hazing cases dismissed after agreeing to be cooperating witnesses in a connected case.

Samuel Lane, Benjamin Parres and John James "Jack" O'Neill entered into deferral agreements after agreeing to cooperate and testify against Danny Santulli's "pledge father" Ryan Delanty if his case went to trial, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed to KOMU 8 News on Tuesday.

The hazing cases are in connection to a October 2021 Fiji fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.

Delanty pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hazing and supplying alcohol to a minor on May 10 and received his sentence of six months in jail and an additional six months of house arrest on May 24.

Lane was the Fiji president at the time of the incident, and O'Neill served as the MU fraternity's live-in house supervisor, or "house dad."

All three agreements require the defendants to meet several conditions such as community service and completing a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel, assistant prosecuting attorney Nick Komoroski said.

The cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning new criminal cases could be filed against the individuals if they violate the agreement, according to Komoroski.

A total of 11 people were charged in the case. Benjamin Karl's felony hazing case is the only case that remains unresolved. A hearing is set for June 17.