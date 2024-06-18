Ashland awarded ARPA funds for stormwater improvement projects

The Boone County Commission announced it will award the city of Ashland $290,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds during its meeting Thursday.

The funding will be used to support stormwater improvement projects in the city.

"This injection of funding will allow for the City to advance projects on the stormwater capital improvement plan that were otherwise unfunded or insufficiently funded," the city said in a release.

Signed into law in March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act provides funding that must be allocated for pandemic rescue and recovery efforts.