Jefferson City Council votes to establish Homelessness Task Force, approves demolition of historic home

The Jefferson City Council voted to establish a Homelessness Task Force during its meeting Monday night.

The unanimous vote approved the creation of a task force to study the issue of homelessness in the city and to ultimately recommend how the city can help people experiencing homelessness.

The task force has until April 2025 to submit its report, with the possibility of a one year extension if approved by the city council.

According to the resolution summary, the task force would do this through "collaborative efforts, comprehensive support services, and sustainable solutions."

Ultimately, the goal is to increase access to essential services, promote stable housing, support employment and economic stability, as well as advocate for systemic changes within the city.

The task force will be made up of five city council members, three members of the public, and a mix of city and county staff and local organizations from the chief of police to non-profit or faith-based organizations that deal with homelessness regularly.

The new task force is not expected to impact the city budget.

The city council also unanimously voted to approved the demolition of a historic house on Adams Street.

The City of Jefferson said the home at 113 Adams St. poses an imminent danger to public safety. The city said an assessment identified a "significant decline in the structure's condition, rendering the building as a severe public safety hazard."

The building was originally supposed to be rehabilitated, but was neglected for years to the point where city staff ultimately recommended the house be demolished.

