Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Friday in Missouri
Missouri's annual Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
Over this period, certain back-to-school items are exempt from all state and local sales tax.
State and local sales tax will not be charged on the following items:
- Clothing, including footwear (under $100 per item)
- School supplies (up to $50 per purchase)
- Calculators (under $150)
- Computers (under $1,500)
- Computer Equipment, including microphones, mouses and printers
- Computer Software (under $350)
- Diapers