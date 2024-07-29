© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Friday in Missouri

KBIA | By Alex Boynton, KOMU 8
Published July 29, 2024 at 7:55 AM CDT
A photo from Unsplash showing an empty classroom from behind. Two columns of desks point toward the front of the room, with a wide aisle between them. At the front is a larger desk for the teacher and a blackboard. On the right wall is a map.
Ivan Aleksic
/
Unsplash
Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins.

Missouri's annual Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Over this period, certain back-to-school items are exempt from all state and local sales tax.

State and local sales tax will not be charged on the following items:

  • Clothing, including footwear (under $100 per item)
  • School supplies (up to $50 per purchase)
  • Calculators (under $150)
  • Computers (under $1,500)
  • Computer Equipment, including microphones, mouses and printers
  • Computer Software (under $350)
  • Diapers
