Missouri GOP candidates are spending millions on the primary for lieutenant governor

Unlike many other states, the lieutenant governor in Missouri doesn't run on a ticket with the governor but is elected by the voters. Five Republicans are out to capture the nomination despite the position's limited authority.

The chief requirement of Missouri’s lieutenant governor is that they take over as governor should their predecessor leave office — just as Mike Parson did in 2018 after then-Gov. Eric Greitens was forced to resignover allegations of breaking campaign finance rules and participating in sexually coercive behavior and blackmail.

But despite recent history, a Missouri lieutenant governor’s regular duties are to serve on several state boards and commissions; to preside over the Senate, splitting ties when necessary; and to advocate for the state’s elderly residents.

So it might seem odd that GOP candidates have spent nearly $2.5 million, with a couple million more dollars on hand, to secure the nomination in the August primary. It’s one of the most crowded races this year, with two state senators, an attorney, a county clerk and a businessman who is no stranger to campaigns are all vying for the nod.

Among the biggest spenders looking to differentiate themselves from the pack is state Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield. His campaign fund spent $227,058 and a joint fundraising PAC, Lincoln PAC, has spent $1,356,387 as of July 15 filings.

Hough served in the Missouri House for several years before winning a Senate seat representing Greene County.

He says a lieutenant governor is best suited in a complimentary role to the governor. If he wins, he says his main focus would be promoting Missouri and supporting ongoing initiatives, like expanding 200 miles of I-70 from two lanes to three.

“If you go back 15 years … I probably didn’t know what the lieutenant governor was in this state and I-70 at that time was a bottleneck in this nation,” Hough said during his campaign announcement in February of this year. “In the next few years, I-70 is going to retake its place as a main artery through this country.”

Hough, who is chairman of the Senate appropriations committee, has played a hand in crafting the state budget to allow the interstate’s expansion. He increased state spending last year to fund the project.

He also sponsored a 2022 tax cut that provided the largest income tax reductions to the highest-earning Missourians. Hough describes the move as supporting the largest tax cut in state history.

Throughout his campaign, he’s also emphasized border security — an issue he expects to continue focusing on should he win.

State Senator Holly Rehder of Scott City, meanwhile, told 101.9 NewsTalk STL in June the position appeals to her for that chance to work on specific issues, rather than the broad subjects covered in the legislature

“I look at it as a huge opportunity to focus on some mental health needs, some addiction needs for our state and really try to make a difference in those areas,” Rehder said.

As of July 15, Rehder’s campaign has spent $224,282 and Southern Drawl PAC, a joint fundraising committee has spent $42,995.18 this election cycle.

She said her values are based on faith and life experience growing up around drug addiction and domestic violence. Rehder — who was married at 15 and became a mother at 16 — also sponsored a bill earlier this year to ban child marriage in Missouri, which fell short of passing.

Rehder said the state needs “strong unwavering leadership on conservative values.” She also sponsored a bill — now a law — that restricts athletes to participation in male or female sports based on their gender at birth.

She also supported bills in favor of weakening gun restrictions, including one that allows gun owners to openly carry weapons without a permit. She opposes safety measures like “red flag” laws.

“When it comes to me, I have discussions with my family and with God,” Rehder told NewsTalk STL.

Rehder would be just the second woman to win the position. The first was Democrat Harriet Woods, who was elected back in the 1980s.

Rehder and Hough did not respond to interview requests regarding their respective campaigns.

Dave Wasinger, an attorney in St. Louis for a law firm he owns and runs, sought the position of state auditor back in 2018 and lost in the GOP primary.

Wasinger said he’s the most conservative in the field. A campaign ad for Wasinger asserts he will “drain the Jefferson City Swamp and help Trump deport the illegals.”

Wasinger is also a certified public accountant using more than $2 million of his own money to boost his campaign. According toJuly 15 campaign filings, he’s spent $495,808 thus far.

His interest in lieutenant governor isn’t about continuing work in the statehouse, he said, but overhauling it.

“Missourians want change,” Wasinger said. “I'll use the lieutenant governor’s office as a bully pulpit to expose the corruption and insider deals taking place in Jefferson City.”

After the 2008 financial crisis, Wasinger successfully litigated on behalf of whistleblowers in financial fraud cases against JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. He said the experience gives him the tools to tackle “special interests at the statehouse.”

Wasinger, who grew up in Hannibal and attended the University of Missouri, described himself as an “America first conservative” on fiscal, social and constitutional issues. Beyond shaking up the statehouse, Wasinger said he plans to focus on reducing crime to increase tourism, jobs and revenue.

Two other candidates from outside the legislature are also vying for a spot. Paul Berry III is a St. Louis County Businessman who has run unsuccessfully in five campaigns since 2012. Berry is from Bridgerton and is the great-nephew of rock-n-roll legend Chuck Berry.

He’s raised and spent the least of the five GOP candidates still in the race.

Like Berry, Tim Baker has run for office several times and lost. Baker made three unsuccessful runs for Franklin County Commissioner before being elected as the county clerk.

Baker's campaign spent about $12,393 as of July 15.

According to the Missouri Independent, Baker said the importance of the lieutenant governor’s office is in the boards they serve on, especially veterans and tourism. Baker lives in Robertsville.

A previous candidate, Matthew E. Porter, suspended his campaign in early July.

