Adrian Plank seeks second term in House District 47

Democrat Adrian Plank is running for reelection in House District 47 to continue the “fight for issues that will best serve them.”

This is Plank’s fourth campaign for the seat. After two previous losses, Plank took the seat in 2022 after defeating Republican John Martin. Once the district was redrawn and restricted to Boone County, the seat was seen as one that favored the Democratic Party.

The 47th District is made up of northwest parts of Boone County including Huntsdale, Rocheport, Harrisburg and Sturgeon. It also includes most of Columbia’s Fourth Ward and a small part of its Fifth Ward.

Over the past two years in the Missouri House, Plank sponsored bills on campaign contributions and expenditure limitations, firearm reform and modifying provisions on renewable energy resources.

Plank has made efforts to lift hemp restrictions in order to give Missouri farmers another avenue to make a living. He said that he wants to steer away from corporate policies and put the focus back on local farmers.

Hemp farming provides opportunities for clothing, paper products and medication while helping eliminate plastic products, Plank said.

“I see a problem with politicians,” he said. “They really don’t have any vision on where to go, what direction to go, what to push for. And I think this kind of gives a good example of where we could be headed if we just put our minds to it.”

Plank was not challenged in the Democratic Party primary that was held in August as he seeks reelection to the seat for the first time.

“I’m happy to be representing my district,” Plank said. ”It’s been a good first two years and hopefully I can serve my constituents for another two years in the House and fight for issues that will best serve them.”

Plank has made issues like hemp, abortion, gun reform, regenerative farming and education the backbone of his reelection campaign.

On Election Day, voters will also be casting ballots on Amendment 3, which would remove Missouri’s ban on abortion and protect other reproductive rights like birth control.

“I think the turnout with women’s reproductive health on the ballot is important for the people to have a say in what’s theirs and what’s not,” Plank said.

The Missouri Supreme Court voted to keep Amendment 3 on the ballot Sept. 10 with a 4-3 vote, according to published court opinions.

Plank has publicly backed increased funding for public schools and opposed charter school expansion, directly opposite of Senate Bill 727, which was signed into law on May 7.

SB 727 created a special exception that allows for charter schools in Boone County. Seven Boone County school superintendents wrote to Gov. Mike Parson in May asking for a veto, but Parson signed the legislation less than a week later.

“Every student should be treated equally, Boone County doesn’t want charter schools, it’s been made pretty clear,” Plank said.

His opponent is John Potter, a past candidate for the Columbia School Board. Potter has run twice and lost both times.

“I’ve been working,” Plank said. “I want to be there. And I think John (Potter) jumped in the race just as an opposition force.”

