Boone County Commission approves rural gravel road paving program

The Boone County Commission approved a program Tuesday that will pave existing gravel roads in the county that present a "maintenance burden" for county road crews.

According to a news release, gravel roads that see more traffic also see more need for maintenance. As a result, Boone County officials have developed a program to convert some of the more heavily traveled gravel roads to paved surfaces.

The news release said the list of such roads will remain flexible, as some roads and their needs will change over time.

The draft budget for fiscal year 2025 allots $14.7 million for the program in the coming years.

