© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boone County Commission approves rural gravel road paving program

KBIA | By Steve Lambson, KOMU 8
Published November 20, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
The list of such roads will remain flexible, as some roads and their needs will change over time.he list of such roads will remain flexible, as some roads and their needs will change over time

The Boone County Commission approved a program Tuesday that will pave existing gravel roads in the county that present a "maintenance burden" for county road crews.

According to a news release, gravel roads that see more traffic also see more need for maintenance. As a result, Boone County officials have developed a program to convert some of the more heavily traveled gravel roads to paved surfaces.

The news release said the list of such roads will remain flexible, as some roads and their needs will change over time.

The draft budget for fiscal year 2025 allots $14.7 million for the program in the coming years.
Tags
Missouri News Network boone county commissionroadsrural
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content