Downtown Columbia launches new local business gift card

Shoppers can now use one gift card at nearly 60 local businesses in downtown Columbia.

The Downtown Community Improvement District hopes the recently released gift card will support the local economy ahead of the holidays. Buyers can add funds, ranging from $10 to $500, to a prepaid Visa card that will be redeemable at a variety of participating shops, restaurants, hotels and other businesses downtown.

Nickie Davis, The District’s executive director, called the new card an “all-around win” for the community and said the gift card “will be useful for students, organizations, visitors and locals alike.”

Unlike other cities that have implemented a digital model for downtown gift cards, such as Evansville, Indiana, and Huntsville, Alabama, Columbia’s is physical and can be shipped or purchased locally in person at The District offices.

The cards stem from a partnership with Miconex Inc, an international company founded in the U.K. So far, Miconex cards have been launched in 26 U.S. cities across 18 states. Downtown Columbia’s card is the company’s first partnership in Missouri.

Christina Kelley, owner of Makes Scents on Ninth Street, said in a news release the new program is a “great gift for students and residents to introduce them to The District.”

