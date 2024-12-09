$150,000 awarded to Columbia Public Schools for classroom equipment, programs

Over $150,000 in grant money will be awarded for learning resources to 30 schools in the Columbia Public School District. The money is slated to bring new books, equipment and programming to elementary, middle and high schools as well as district-wide programs.

The Columbia Public Schools Foundation is a private, volunteer-based organization that funds projects at schools across the district. The foundation began awarding money Tuesday as part of the new Students First Fund, an initiative to provide grants that help departments, grade levels and schools within the district, according to a news release.

Grants will be available to one school per annual grant cycle for up to $6,000 per school, according to the foundation.

Resources funded by the grant money include new Makerspace robots for West Middle School, field trips for students at Gentry, John Warner and Smithton middle schools, a schoolwide One Read literacy program at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, and a climbing wall for physical education classes at Midway Heights Elementary School. Hickman High School will use the grant money for community spaces and a senior lounge. Rock Bridge High School was allotted grant money for their annual Global Village, a week-long celebration of global cultures.

Ten schools are using the grant money to provide resources focused on building literacy, including new books and supplies for libraries and reading nooks.

"We listened to our schools to learn exactly what they need to help students continue to be successful," Katie Harris, executive director of the foundation, said in the news release.

