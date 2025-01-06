City Council to vote on adding trails to Gans Creek improvement plan

An additional 3.5 miles of hiking and biking trails could be added to the Gans Creek Recreation Area improvement project if approved Monday at the Columbia City Council meeting.

The original plans to expand the trail, which included 7 miles of trail, two shelters and a playground, were approved in December 2023. Council members will vote on a revised plan, which would increase the total new trail length to 10.5 miles.

A public hearing on the trail expansion will take place Monday before council members vote.

COMO Trail Association President Nate Smith said he plans to speak in favor of the expansion. He said one of the proposed trails is a 7-mile multi-use trail intended for hikers and bikers of all levels.

“That’ll draw in kids and families, and that’ll also be the green beginner-friendly trail,” Smith said.

The trail association will be in charge of maintaining the trail after it is built. Smith said the team, made up completely of volunteers, has also been heavily involved in the planning process.

Activist Sutu Forté plans to attend the meeting in opposition to the proposed plans. Her primary concern is how the trail formation will affect vulnerable and endangered wildlife in the Gans Creek area and downstream near the Devil’s Icebox trail.

“Once you disturb the earth, it’s like your skin, it opens it up to infection,” Forté said.

Forté encouraged the idea that nature is to be appreciated without the formation of multi-use trails and should be enjoyed as is.

