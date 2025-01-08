Columbia and Southern Boone Public Schools remain closed Wednesday

Communities across Missouri have been hit hard by heavy snowfall in the past few days, with Kansas City getting 11 inches of snow — its largest snowfall since 1993.

After receiving 5 inches of snow in Columbia, agencies across the city and Boone County adjusted operations to ensure safety for students and families who commute to work and school.

Most agencies resumed normal operations Tuesday, while many schools remain closed and/or remote through Wednesday, citing persistently hazardous conditions.

Schools

Columbia Public Schools will not be in session Wednesday, as the district continues its Alternative Methods of Instruction plan for the third day in a row.

AMI does not include delivery of new content but focuses on review and study of material already taught and enrichment opportunities for students at home. Computers and the internet are not required.

Paper AMI packets were sent home with students before winter break with learning resources for up to five AMI days.

The Southern Boone School District in Ashland and the Hallsville School District called another traditional snow day for Wednesday.

City services

A crew of 30 Columbia Public Works snowplow operators have been on duty since 7 a.m. Monday. Crews have maintained priority roads to near-normal conditions and have begun plowing neighborhood streets, according to the city.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews had plowed 65% of neighborhood streets in Columbia, according to the city.

An 18-person Public Works snowplow crew has continued to plow and treat neighborhood streets throughout the day.

A text alert Monday afternoon notified residents that parking was once again allowed on priority routes.

Go COMO fixed-route bus service resumed at 10 a.m. Monday on a Saturday schedule, starting with the blue, orange and red routes. Paratransit service are expected to operate as normal Tuesday. Paratransit customers should dial 911 during an emergency.

City trash collection was canceled Monday, but returned Tuesday and will continue as scheduled for the rest of the week. The city asks customers with Monday trash collections to place roll carts out for collection on Saturday. Recycling collection is canceled through Wednesday.

The Convention & Visitors Bureau will resume normal hours of operation.

The Columbia Public Library delayed opening until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Other branches of Daniel Boone Regional Library — Callaway County, Holts Summit and Southern Boone County — delayed opening until noon Tuesday.

Statewide weather resources

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol had reported 436 crashes, 1,788 stranded motorists, 38 injuries and one fatality statewide since Saturday afternoon. Troop F, which includes Boone County, has handled 150 calls for help, 82 stranded motorists, 24 crashes with two injuries and no fatalities since late Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to have approximately 1,500 snow trucks operating with crews working 12-hour shifts until roads are in a mostly clear condition, as of Monday morning. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org. Drivers can also find road conditions by following MoDOT on Facebook and X or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative.

Colleges and employment resources

• The University of Missouri resumed normal operations Tuesday.

• Columbia College has resumed normal operations, and all classes will be in-person for the start of their spring semester.

• Stephens College will remain remote until Wednesday.

• Job Point will cancel classes for students while delaying the time their administration office opens until 10 a.m.

