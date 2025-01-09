Jefferson City School District starting late Thursday; Columbia Public Schools in session

Columbia Public Schools will be in session Thursday, the district said in an email to families.

The decision comes after three days of alternative methods of instruction, or AMI, for the district. The new practice comes in response to a new state law and give students options for engaging in learning at home during inclement weather days.

Jefferson City School District will have a two-hour delayed start Thursday, and buses will run snow routes, according to a communication from the district.

A light breakfast will be available to students upon arrival to school, the district said.

KOMU 8 has a full list of closings and cancellations for mid-Missouri schools and nonprofits here.