CPS teachers protest funding cuts to U.S. Department of Education

Columbia’s teachers’ union protested at a busy downtown intersection Wednesday morning, while other union chapters around the country held walk-ins at their public schools.

The protest between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. was one of many organized by the National Educators Association challenging changes to the U.S. Department of Education. Teachers in Columbia were some of the few who demonstrated publicly instead of rallying inside schools, said Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.

Gilzow said she chose to take the demonstration outside to increase community awareness. Enthusiastic honking from passing drivers supported the roughly 100 CMNEA members, students, parents, legislators and concerned community members who gathered at the corner of Broadway and Providence Road.

Many of the protesters held signs, some officially made and others hand-painted with slogans such as “Education cuts don’t heal” and “Our kids deserve better.” A child stood among the gathered with a homemade sign taped to a stick: “We don’t like that,” it read.

On March 11, the DOE fired half of its employees, and the Trump administration has publicly proposed dissolving the department altogether. Mackenzie Everett-Kennedy, the union’s publicity chair, said she is particularly concerned about cuts to the department’s civil rights branch, which is responsible for disability services at public schools and handles complaints about discrimination and sexual violence.

“The Department of Education is in charge of ensuring that IEPs and 504s are being followed,” Everett-Kennedy said. “My child has (a 504 plan) for a medical condition, and if something would happen, they don’t have the lawyers and medical department anymore to look into that.”

While Columbia Public Schools is mostly locally funded, instead of being federally funded like more rural districts, money from the DOE supports special education programs, preschools and free and reduced lunch programs, Gilzow said. Federal money made up about 7% of the district’s total funding for the 2024-25 school year, according to the district’s annual budget.

“What (the funding) does is support free and reduced lunches, and if kids are hungry, they can’t learn,” Gilzow said. “It supports our Title I schools for our underprivileged populations. It supports our English learners programs, our special ed programs. So what it does in Columbia is it targets our most fragile population, and I cannot abide by that.”

Monica Miller, CMNEA’s PAC chair, noted that the DOE is a warehouse of data and assesses grants for public schools and universities such as the University of Missouri.

“These cuts and things should not be done so cavalier,” Miller said. “There was no discussion … and so that’s why educators are upset all across the country.”

Pamela Harden, first vice president of the Missouri NAACP, attended the protest.

“The NAACP wants to make sure that we’re out here to support the Education Department and let everyone know that public schools are important,” Harden said. “We’re the oldest civil rights organization … we lead the fight when it comes to democracy, when it comes to fairness. We want to make sure that there’s equity in everything that we do.”

Tatum Bryan, a ninth grader who attends one of Columbia’s high schools, said she finds the idea of teachers not being able to do what is best for the students “unappealing.”

“I’ve always gone to public school, and I’ve always been really connected to school,” Bryan said. “I love my elementary (and) my middle school.”