Boone County sirens sounded in areas not under a tornado warning. Officials cite abundance of caution

COLUMBIA — Boone County Joint Communications is seeking to clear up confusion over why outdoor warning sirens were activated Wednesday.

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for northern parts of Boone County at 10:36 a.m. The warning included Centralia and Hallsville.

Tornado warnings are issued when a tornado has been spotted by trained weather observers, either in-person or on radar, according to the National Weather Service. This means that a tornado is imminent or already in progress.

A line of severe storms capable of producing tornadoes was identified Wednesday, and radar indicated rotation within the storms, according to a news release issued by the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.

Sirens in Boone County are split into three warning areas: northern, central and southern.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Office of Emergency Management requested Boone County Joint Communications sound all outdoor warning sirens to ensure the broadest possible public awareness, not just the regions impacted.

"This precautionary move helps alert everyone," the news release said, "including those who may be outdoors or otherwise unaware of rapidly changing weather conditions. These storms can develop and change rapidly."

"Outdoor warning sirens are only meant to warn those that are outdoors," KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Beckwith said. "When you hear sirens, you should seek shelter and information."

KOMU 8 First Alert Weather recommends people have at least two independent ways to receive weather alerts. This does not include outdoor warning sirens.

Weather warnings can be delivered through the following channels:

Storm Mode Coverage on KOMU 8

Streaming on KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 News app

KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App

NOAA Weather Radio

KOMU 8 First Alert Weather on Cumulus Radio stations

Wireless Emergency Alerts

