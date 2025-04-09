Boone County voters agree to $6 million fire district bond measure

Voters on Tuesday approved $6 million in bond funding for the Boone County Fire Protection District, which plans to use the money for new fire vehicles, equipment and other improvements.

With 100% of votes counted, 83.3% of voters were in favor of the bond measure while 16.7% opposed it. The results are unofficial.

Over $3.5 million is set to go toward self-contained breathing apparatus, new radios and bunker gear, according to fire district officials. Over $2 million will be used to purchase a new fire engine, air and light truck, traffic control trucks and a gear vehicle.

Finally, $400,000 will fund facility enhancements, such as commercial washers and dryers for protective gear, training centers and headquarters.

In addition to this, two new highway safety trucks are set to accompany firefighters on highway travel. They would be similar to trucks used to protect Missouri Department of Transportation construction crews when they’re working close to traffic.

Also, a new support vehicle is designed to bring firefighters clean personal protective equipment until they can decontaminate their existing gear.

Gale Blomenkamp, the fire district’s assistant chief, said after the unofficial results were posted with 83% approval, he thought it showed voters’ continual support of the district.

“They want us to continue to support the volunteer fire department, and they see the value added in those volunteers that are out there serving our community every day,” Blomenkamp said.

Supporters of the bond measure noted that approving the ballot item wouldn’t amount to a tax increase, but rather the continuation of a 25-cent per $100 valuation on property taxes that voters are already paying.

The request for the bond funding came as part of the Fire District’s 10-year capital improvement plan, which puts a bond issue on the ballot every two years. An $8 million bond issue for new fire apparatus, equipment and a fire station was previously approved in 2023.

The Fire District said the equipment is needed to replace old equipment and to provide a safer and healthier firefighting experience. According to the department, some of the equipment has exceeded its lifespan of 20 years.

The plan is to pay off the bonds for apparatus and equipment in 10 years and the bonds related to facility upgrades in 20 years.