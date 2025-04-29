Student efforts help MU pick up weather safety designation

A student-led effort to improve storm safety on the University of Missouri’s campus resulted in a new certification.

The National Weather Service recognized MU as “StormReady” on Monday, signifying that the campus is prepared for severe weather events.

MU was able to receive the certification after completing several criteria. Steps to weather-proof MU’s campus included signage denoting safe spots in residential halls and in-depth plans in case of emergency.

MU is the seventh university in Missouri to obtain the certification. The process to certification was spearheaded by the MU Meteorology Club and its members.

“I just started talking to people,” MU junior Thomas Schwent said. “I started talking to Emergency Management and Residential Life and Weather Service.”

Schwent, an environmental science undergraduate student, helped steer the process of obtaining the certification. He contacted MU officials to get the certification off the ground in March 2024. Since then, the Meteorology Club has been coordinating with various groups on campus, including the Department of Residential Life.

Schwent served as a main speaker at the ceremony awarding MU with the certification. Other attendees were MU professor Eric Aldrich, MU Emergency Management Coordinator Jerry Jenkins and assistant Residential Life coordinator Marcus George. The award was presented by Kevin Deitsch, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved,” Schwent said. “The StormReady certification process has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”