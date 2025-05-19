Governor asks for federal emergency declaration after deadly St. Louis tornado

Gov. Mike Kehoe has requested that President Donald Trump issue a federal emergency declaration for the state of Missouri after severe storms spawned tornadoes across the state Friday, killing at least five people in the St. Louis area.

The request if approved, would authorize direct federal assistance and up to $5 million in immediate funding to the state to support emergency protective measures and debris removal, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The governor also requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, along with Cape Girardeau, Iron, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties in southeast Missouri.

The request is the first step before a federal Major Disaster Declaration can be made for these areas.

State Emergency Management Agency staff members are coordinating resource requests from local emergency managers for needed supplies, materials, and support services with sheltering, debris clearance, damage assessments, and other needs, according to the governor's office.

People with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or www.211helps.org or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.