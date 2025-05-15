© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Demolition permit filed for Columbia recycling facility

KBIA | By Jacob Richey
Published May 15, 2025 at 8:33 AM CDT
Tom Ratermann, the city’s assistant director of solid waste, said he received a call from his boss Sunday around 6 p.m. that law enforcement and the fire department were at the Material Recovery Facility to address the damages.
Aspen Bilton-Gregoire/Missourian/Aspen Bilton-Gregoire/Missourian
/
Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Material Recovery Facility was destroyed in an EF1 tornado on Easter Sunday. The city approved a demolition permit on May 8 to clear the remains of the facility.

A permit has been filed to demolish the remains of the Columbia Material Recovery Facility, which was destroyed in an EF1 tornado on Easter Sunday.

City records show that Remsel Excavating has filed as a general contractor to complete the demolition.

An application for the permit was filed May 8, and the city granted the permit May 13, city records show. The permit will expire Nov. 9, 2025.

The city sorted all recycling at the Material Recovery Facility, and the April 20 loss of the facility led the city to declare an emergency and suspend its recycling program.

The decision caused an outcry from residents, and the city later resumed recycling pickup, sending it to the landfill along with refuse.
