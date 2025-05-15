Demolition permit filed for Columbia recycling facility

A permit has been filed to demolish the remains of the Columbia Material Recovery Facility, which was destroyed in an EF1 tornado on Easter Sunday.

City records show that Remsel Excavating has filed as a general contractor to complete the demolition.

An application for the permit was filed May 8, and the city granted the permit May 13, city records show. The permit will expire Nov. 9, 2025.

The city sorted all recycling at the Material Recovery Facility, and the April 20 loss of the facility led the city to declare an emergency and suspend its recycling program.

The decision caused an outcry from residents, and the city later resumed recycling pickup, sending it to the landfill along with refuse.