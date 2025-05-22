Ashland announces new public works director

The city of Ashland announced Kevin Crooks as its new director of public works.

Crooks' first day will be Tuesday. He has more than 30 years of combined experience in various public works fields to include titles such as water plant manager, utilities superintendent, and public works manager.

He most recently worked for the city of Columbia Water and Light Division, according to the release.

"We are very pleased with the experience and knowledge Kevin brings to the organization and look forward to the impact he will have on daily operations and public works management," the city said in the news release.