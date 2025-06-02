Columbia City Council to consider options for a new recycling facility

The Columbia City Council will discuss two options for rebuilding the city’s recycling facility at its pre-council meeting Monday.

A tornado April 20 destroyed the city’s Material Recovery Facility in far northeastern Columbia. Depending on where the facility is built, it will cost an estimated $26.47 million or $26.71 million, according to a presentation that will be shown to the council.

The recycling facility is the only item on the agenda for the pre-council work session at 5 p.m. in the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

At the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m., Erin Keys will be sworn in as the city’s new director of utilities.

Items up for discussion during the regular meeting include:

Bennett Ridge



— Construction of a 118-home subdivision called Bennett Ridge. It would be northeast of the intersection of Creasy Springs and Proctor roads and have cottage-style homes, according to a council memo. All but one of the lots would average approximately 4,750 square feet.

Campus shuttle service



— An agreement with the University of Missouri for campus shuttle bus service from August 2025 through July 2026. Other shuttle services to be discussed are for year-round service for MU Health Care staff in remote parking lots and May-August service for other university employees in remote lots.

Fire department agreements

— Mutual aid agreements with the Boonville and Mexico fire departments. The agreements would establish no requirement for reimbursing the other city’s request for mutual aid, and they would waive liability for each other’s property when mutual aid is provided.