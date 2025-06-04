All power outages resolved in Columbia after Tuesday storms

For more live updates follow KOMU's live feed



8:40 a.m.: Power outages have been resolved

All power outages have been resolved, according to city's power outage map.

6:30 a.m.: About 250 customers still affected by power outages

Crews are still working on resolving the power outages in Columbia, according to city's power outage map.

5:00 a.m.: 275 customers still affected by power outages

Reports of downed trees and power lines are coming in across the region as storms move through mid-Missouri.

3:20 a.m.: Around 530 customers still affected by power outages

Crews are still working on resolving the power outages in Columbia, according to city's power outage map.

9:15 p.m.: Around 600 people still affected by the outages

Columbia crews are working on resolving the power outages, quickly decreasing the number of customers affected according to city's power outage map.

8:25 p.m.: Over a thousand more affected by outages in Columbia

As of 8:25 p.m. over 2,400 customers are without power in Columbia, according to city's power outage map.

7:20 p.m.: Power outage numbers rise in Columbia

More than 1,300 customers are now without power in Columbia, according to Columbia Water and Light. The utility said the outage was caused by storms that moved through the city.

Columbia crews are working to restore power as soon as possible, according to Water and Light.

6:40 p.m.: More than 1,000 without power in Columbia

More than 1,200 customers were without power in Columbia around 6:40 p.m., according to the city's power outage map.

The map says the outages began between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and outage restoration times weren't available.

6:15 p.m.: Flooding reported in Columbia

All lanes of Vandiver Drive are closed at Paris Road in Columbia due to floodwater, Boone County Joint Communications reported around 6:15 p.m.

5:50 p.m.: Power outage reports surge

Power outages have been reported in several counties in mid-Missouri. Nearly 700 customers were reported Howard and Cooper counties. About 900 customers were without power in Miller County, and over 400 were without power in Boone County.

5:20 p.m.: Sedalia Fire Department reports downed lines, trees and fires

The Sedalia Fire Department is responding to multiple reported structure fires, and the fire department says multiple power lines are down across the city.

A line of thunderstorms moved through Pettis County into mid-Missouri Tuesday afternoon.

More than 700 customers were without power in Pettis County around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

The fire department first reported the fires and lines down just after 4:30 p.m., and the department posted an update around 5:20 p.m. asking residents to avoid any downed trees or lines.

Downed lines can be reported by calling Joint Communications 660-826-8100.