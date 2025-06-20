Columbia city leaders announce AC trade-in program as summer temperatures set in

COLUMBIA – Columbia Water and Light is partnering with the Voluntary Action Center to help families beat the heat as Mid-Missouri braces for unusually high temperatures.

Mid-Missouri has an unusual heatwave on the way. The First Alert Weather team predicts extreme humidity in the coming days which will bring record-breaking overnight warmth.

Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp says heat exhaustion can build over time and doesn’t stop when the sun goes down.

“If you’re working outdoors and not rehydrating or cooling off, your body can keep overheating even after you’ve stopped,” Blomenkamp said.

He also warns that Missouri’s rapidly changing weather makes it harder for people to acclimate to intense heat, increasing the risk of heat-related illness. “Just because it’s eight o’clock at night doesn’t mean you’re in the clear,” he said.

Blomenkamp added that heat-related illnesses cause more deaths than any other weather event in the U.S., and urges residents to look out for symptoms like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

In response to the rising risk, Columbia Water and Light and the VAC are giving qualifying residents the opportunity to swap out inefficient window AC units for new, energy-efficient models. The trade-in event will be held Tuesday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Boone Electric Cooperative Community Building.

Those interested in eligibility requirements are urged to call the number listed on Columbia Water and Light's X post.

Blomenkamp says programs like this — and using cooling centers or shaded public spaces — can make all the difference during extended heat waves. “If you have nowhere else to go, these places can save lives,” he said.

