Fireworks are legal starting Friday. Here's how to stay safe

Fireworks will be legal in Missouri this summer between Friday, June 20 and Thursday, July 10. It's also the period of time when firework-related accidents become most common.

“Across the U.S., Independence Day is the busiest day of the year for fires, and we’re also entering the time of year when the vast majority of fireworks injuries occur,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said in a news release.

Last year, 81% of firework-related injuries in Missouri occurred during the three-week summer window around July 4. Nationally, children under 15 account for nearly a third of all such injuries.

To stay safe this summer, Bean makes a number of recommendations. Before it's time to enjoy your fireworks, you'll need to take some precautions. Always make sure that you buy from licensed retailers, since their products have been approved for safety. Old fireworks can become unsafe, so don't use your leftovers from New Year's Eve or last summer.

When choosing a safe place to shoot fireworks, first check local laws to make sure that it's legal to use fireworks in your community. Then, select an open area that's cleared of flammable materials. Keep a source of water such as a garden hose or a full water bucket on hand.

Never use fireworks while under the influence. Keep kids at a safe distance from the fireworks. Never use a glass container to shoot your fireworks — they can shatter and cause injury. If you let teens light fireworks, set the right example by supervising closely and making sure that everyone is wearing eye protection, Bean says.

If a firework malfunctions, don't try to relight it. You can safely dispose of old, used or malfunctioning fireworks by soaking them in water before leaving them in a trash can.

You can find more about how you can keep your family and your community safe this summer on the Missouri Department of Public Safety website.

Columbia vendor shares industry insights

Mary Franklin has been a firework tent manager for five years. She had four days to get her tent set up this year. She said it was because of many different moving parts.

"This week has been crazy with rain and finding good help. It's a lot of work. I mean, the boxes are not light and there are a lot of boxes. Every one of them has to be unpacked and put on the tables all in a short amount of time."

A new bill signed on June 10 put tighter regulations on selling fireworks. It said that a fire marshal can inspect any place that sells, stores, or keeps fireworks.

"It should be okay for them to come in and inspect and make sure they are being handled properly," Franklin said.

The bill also said that any person must have a license to sell fireworks.

According to Franklin, the company she gets her fireworks from handles most of the logistics.

"They train us on safety, they train us on storage, transportation, everything," Franklin said.

Her duties are limited because the company takes care of most of it.

"We don't have to worry about that so much here. They bring the fireworks and all we have to do is keep them off the ground and get them out on the table and keep them dry," she said.

Firework sales may look different once the bill goes into effect. Tariffs could also play a role, however; Franklin said people have not felt the effects yet.

Another firework tent owner nearby said she does not anticipate much of a difference this year in prices.

"No, I don't foresee anything changing," said Dyann Butcher, co-owner of Mae's Fireworks.

According to Butcher, most companies bought their fireworks back in in August 2024.

Franklin said the company she bought from purchased their fireworks two years ago to prepare.

Firework sales will stop on July 10.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.