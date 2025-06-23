Kehoe seeks federal disaster aid for storm damage in southwest Missouri

Gov. Mike Kehoe is requesting federal assistance following two separate spring storm systems affecting eight counties in southwest Missouri.

One request seeks a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Declaration for Greene, Lawrence, and Newton counties. The other seeks a federal major disaster declaration for Dade, Douglas, Ozark, Vernon, and Webster counties hit hard by storms over Memorial Day weekend.

"Today, we are requesting a federal disaster declaration for the May 23-26 storms to rebuild damaged infrastructure in five counties and low interest loans to support homeowners, renters, and businesses in the three counties hardest by the April 29 storms," Kehoe said.

Joint assessments by state and local officials, along with the SBA, confirmed that more than 80 homes and five businesses in Greene, Lawrence, and Newton counties sustained major damage, with many properties suffering uninsured losses exceeding 40 percent.

On June 9, President Trump approved a federal Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance to repair and replace public infrastructure damaged in the April 29 storms, which included Greene, Lawrence and Newton counties.

Preliminary damage assessments conducted with FEMA found over $18 million in damage and emergency response costs in Dade, Douglas, Ozark, Vernon, and Webster counties. Kehoe is seeking a new Major Disaster Declaration to unlock FEMA Public Assistance for repairs to roads, bridges, public buildings, and critical infrastructure.

If approved, the declaration would also allow local governments and qualifying nonprofits to seek reimbursement for debris removal and emergency response costs.

"The State Emergency Management Agency and local partners worked in close coordination with FEMA and the Small Business Administration and once again documented large amounts of costly damage and response expenditures that meet thresholds for federal assistance to these impacted areas," Kehoe said.