Columbia Utilities asks for community input on new recycling facility

The city of Columbia announced it is moving forward with plans for a new recycling facility and is asking for community input.

The Columbia Material Recovery Facility was destroyed in a tornado on Easter Sunday and demolition of the facility began in May. According to the city, demolition is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Columbia Utilities has launched a BeHeard website for residents, which includes a survey about the future of recycling in the city. The website also includes the rebuilding options that were presented to the City Council earlier this month.

The city said it is planning community engagement events to get in-person comment from residents.

Recycling in the city has been suspended since the Material Recovery Facility was destroyed and all recycling materials have been going to the landfill.

