© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbia Utilities asks for community input on new recycling facility

KBIA | By Sruthi Ramesh, KOMU 8
Published June 24, 2025 at 7:45 AM CDT
A wooden pole lays on the ground after being snapped clean off by the storm. A pile of debris, including building walls and support beams, is in the background.
Claire Powell/KBIA
The debris from an Easter Sunday tornado that destroyed the city of Columbia's recycling facility.

The city of Columbia announced it is moving forward with plans for a new recycling facility and is asking for community input.

The Columbia Material Recovery Facility was destroyed in a tornado on Easter Sunday and demolition of the facility began in May. According to the city, demolition is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Columbia Utilities has launched a BeHeard website for residents, which includes a survey about the future of recycling in the city. The website also includes the rebuilding options that were presented to the City Council earlier this month.

The city said it is planning community engagement events to get in-person comment from residents.

Recycling in the city has been suspended since the Material Recovery Facility was destroyed and all recycling materials have been going to the landfill.

You can access the city's survey on this website.
Tags
Missouri News Network recyclingCity of Columbia Recyclingcommunity engagement
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content