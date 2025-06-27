New center coming to Mizzou will focus on energy research and technology

A new Energy Innovation Center at the University of Missouri will be dedicated to advancing energy research and technology.

The 116,000-square-foot center will feature advanced labs and collaborative areas for work in nuclear energy, energy materials, artificial intelligence, grid efficiency and security, according to a UM System news release.

“Mizzou’s areas of focus for this building are going to be small-box nuclear research reactors, as well as advanced delivery of electricity for growing needs in AI and data centers,” UM System President Mun Choi said Thursday.

Choi's comments followed a meeting of the UM System Board of Curators, at which they approved a plan to construct and design the Energy Innovation Center north of Lafferre Hall on Sixth Street.

Creation of the center includes bringing in top faculty, broadening research opportunities and improving the student experience, Choi said.

“This project will enhance our engineering undergraduate experience and help us to grow that important program on MU campus,” board Chair Todd Graves said.

Each of the four floors planned for the center will be dedicated to a different research area related to energy, the Missourian has reported.

The total project budget is $120 million. Of that, $93.5 million will come from internal funding, $20 million from gifts and $6.5 million from state appropriations, according to a presentation to curators Thursday by system Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp.

Graves emphasized long-term benefits of the center as well the economic impact it will have. “The center allows for more partnerships and research with industries in Missouri and across the U.S. to continue to grow our economic impact in the state," he said.

The target date to open the center is 2028.

The Energy Innovation Center is a collaboration among the College of Engineering, the College of Arts and Science, the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Contributions will come from the School of Law, Trulaske College of Business and the Missouri School of Journalism, according to the news release.

