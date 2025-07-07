Sunday storms leave damage, outages in Moniteau, Pulaski counties

Hundreds of homes were affected by power outages in Moniteau County and Pulaski County on Sunday afternoon as storms came through the mid-Missouri area, according to the Co-Mo Connect Outage Map.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, Co-Mo Connect reported 471 customers were without power between seven different outages in Moniteau County. By 10:30 p.m. Sunday night only six customers were still without power.

Moniteau County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KOMU 8 that they were responding to numerous downed power lines in the area by 5:00 p.m.

California Mayor Mike Staton said that power was restored to most California residents by Sunday night, but there is still a large clean up process ahead.

"This next week will be clean up," Staton said. "We've got trees, branches, limbs and stuff all over town. We got lucky, there's really no structural damage around town. It's just going to be a lot of clean up."

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, 793 customers were without power in Pulaski County, according to poweroutage.us. By 10:30 p.m. Sunday night power was restored to more than 500 customers in Pulaski County and 229 were still without power.