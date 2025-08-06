Boone County Commission says it will quickly adopt senior property tax freeze expansion

The Boone County Commission said it will move quickly to update the senior real estate tax relief program after voters approved an expansion to the program in a special election Tuesday.

This expansion follows a real estate tax freeze for people in the county aged 62 and older that passed last year. The new measure, which appeared on the Aug. 5 ballot as Proposition 1, will make it to where eligible citizens won't pay any more in public bond debt taxes than they do this year.

Public bonds pay for items including new equipment for the Boone County Fire Protection District, new school buildings for local school districts and infrastructure improvements such as new roads and sewers. The county government raises the money to pay off those bonds through real estate taxes.

RELATED: Interpretation differences over senior real estate tax freeze could mean future in courtAffected entities disagree over what the expanded senior property tax freeze will do. We took a closer look.

The County Commission said in a news release Wednesday morning that it doesn't expect any disruption for people already participating in the tax relief program.

Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick told KOMU 8 before the election that the new measure would not change enrollment for people already in the program, and the freeze on the bond debt tax will automatically be applied to the 2025 application.

The commission said in the news release that it will propose and adopt an amended senior real estate tax relief program to include bond indebtedness at an upcoming meeting. The policy change will go into effect immediately after the commission adopts it, according to the news release.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.