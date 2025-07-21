Harrisburg School District voters eye tax increase

Voters in the Harrisburg School District are being asked to approve an initiative Aug. 5 that would increase funding for the district.

The initiative has two parts:

Voters are asked to reject a rollback of the Proposition C state sales tax.

“By statute, we could be required to roll back or limit the state sales tax revenue,” Superintendent Steve Combs wrote on the district’s website. “Passing this initiative will ensure that the District continues to receive the full amount of state sales tax revenue.”

Voters are asked to approve a tax increase of 50 cents per $100 of assessed property value to meet additional operating expenses, including expanded programming and retaining staff.

Combs said the increase, if approved, would mean a 7% property tax increase for the average homeowner.

“I understand that we are asking for an investment,” Combs wrote. “We always strive to be good stewards with District money, but if we want to continue in the direction we are going, we need your support on August 5th.”

The district has an enrollment of 606 students and an annual operating budget of $9.2 million.

