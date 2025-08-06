Elwood wins Second Ward special election for Columbia City Council

Vera Elwood will be the next person to represent the Second Ward on the Columbia City Council.

Elwood, a former University of Missouri Journalism librarian, garnered 1,480 votes to beat out Ken Rice, a Pickleman’s Franchising chief operating officer who finished with 1,130 votes in the special election. The Second Ward seat was vacated after Lisa Meyer resigned in May for health reasons.

In her victory speech, Elwood said she expected voter turnout to be around 8%. The Boone County Clerk’s office reported turnout to be 12.58%.

It will be Elwood’s first stint in an elected office, although she has some local government experience serving as an appointee on the city’s Disabilities Commission, as well as its Commission on Cultural Affairs.

While campaigning, she said this experience has equipped her to address her platform: improving sidewalk and bus accessibility across the city and working with unions to increase wages and paid leave and to limit outsourcing of city projects.

As of eight days before the election, Elwood spent $14,566 on her campaign, more than three times Rice’s $4,839, according to financial reports to the Missouri Ethics Commission and previous Missourian reporting.

“I don’t think there’s a single decision that I regret along the campaign,” Elwood said before votes were tallied.

“I was trying to think, if this doesn’t go our way tonight,” Elwood said, “will there be a decision that keeps me up at night? ... And I couldn’t think of a single one.”

Elwood’s campaign watch party was at the Columbia Professional Firefighters Union Hall, the headquarters of a firefighters’ union chapter that endorsed her. More than 70 people were in attendance, including First Ward councilperson Valerie Carroll, State Rep. Gregg Bush, D-Columbia, and Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred.

“(Second Ward) cares for a Columbia for all, and we will not stop caring,” Elwood said. “I cannot wait to represent every single person in this room and the best ward in Columbia as a City Council member.”

Tori Patrick, who attended the watch party, works for the Daniel Boone Regional Library and is part of the library union.

Patrick said Elwood has spoken at the union’s board meetings and understands the work of unions well.

“I’m really excited to see how she’ll advocate for workers as a city councilperson when they renegotiate their contracts,” Patrick said. “I just really can’t wait to see what she does when she’s on the City Council and can be that voice for all workers in the city.”

Rice’s campaign watch party was at the Sports Zone at the Wyndham Executive Center in the Second Ward.

After results were released, Rice said, “I never feel like it’s a failure. Each time, it’s a learning experience, and I get better each time that comes along.”

It was Rice’s second run for public office this year. During the spring, he ran unsuccessfully for a position on the Columbia School Board.

Rice said after the loss, he plans to be an involved citizen and that he could see himself running for council again in the future.

It is not yet clear when the newest councilperson will be sworn in. Elwood’s campaign manager, Rachel Stallings, said it could be before the next council meeting Aug. 18.