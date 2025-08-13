Person infected with brain-eating amoeba after water skiiing at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced a case of a Missouri adult with an infection of Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that can cause a rare, deadly brain infection.

The infection is called amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, and is also known as the "brain-eating" infection, according to the DHSS.

PAM typically infects fewer than 10 people across in United States in a year, according to the DHSS.

The patient is currently being treated for PAM in a intensive care unit. There are no additional cases of PAM being investigated in Missouri.

The source of the infection is still unknown. However, preliminary information implies the patient may have been water skiing in the Lake of the Ozarks in the days before they became sick.

The amoeba is common and naturally found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds. However, PAM is extremely rare. Between 1962 and 2024, there where a total of 167 reported cases of PAM, according to the DHSS.

People become infected by the amoeba when water with the amoeba enters the nose. However, infection is very rare and can not be spread from one person to another or contracted when swallowing water.

The DHSS said the best way to reduce the risk of infection is limiting the amount of water going up the nose. Some ways include:

Holding nose shut with either hands or clips

Putting your head under water, especially in hot-untreated water

Avoid water-related activities during high-water temperatures

Avoid stirring up sediment in warm fresh-water areas

Those who experience the following symptoms after swimming in a warm body of water should contact their health care provider immediately:

Severe headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Seizures

Altered mental status

Hallucinations

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

