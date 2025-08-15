City considers keeping GoCOMO bus fares free for another year

Columbia bus riders might get one more year of free fares, as the City Council will hear a proposal on Monday to suspend the fees through September 2026.

GoCOMO has been operating fare-fee since 2020 because of an emergency declaration made in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with City Council continuing the policy every year since.

GoCOMO provides six bus routes, which mostly operate along a handful of major thoroughfares in the city. The agency provides about 524,000 passenger trips annually, according to a draft 2025 study by the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization.

The last full year that the city collected fares was fiscal year 2019, when $247,322 was generated from fixed route revenue. The full fare cost at that time was $1.50 per person.

The city's paratransit bus services have also been free since 2020. Those fares generated $156,493. Fares were $3 per ride.

GoCOMO will be able to manage expenses for the coming year with proceeds from a transportation sales tax and a Federal Transit Administration operating grant, according to a staff report to the council.

The proposal to suspend bus fares for another year is scheduled to be introduced to the council for a first read. A vote on the proposal is expected to take place at a future meeting.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Government Buidling, 701 E. Broadway.

The council also will gather for a pre-council meeting at 5:30 p.m. No voting is scheduled during the pre-council meeting, but Citizens Police Review Board applicant interviews are on the agenda.

The council on Monday night also is scheduled to:

