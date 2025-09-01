Columbia City Council to consider raising electricity rates
Columbia residents may face higher electric bills if a rate hike is approved by the Columbia City Council.
The overall 2% rise in revenue would net the city around $2.8 million, if adopted. The increase is due to increased operation and maintenance costs, according to a council memo.
The council is expected to vote on the proposed rates and more items during a regular meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The council typically meets on Mondays, but this meeting was pushed back due to Labor Day.
Other items
- Columbia Regional Airport staff noted that cars are left in the airport parking lot for extended periods of time. A proposed ordinance would place limitations on parking and even allow the city to tow cars after 45 days.
- The council will also vote to establish new United Airlines flights from Columbia to Denver beginning Sept. 25.
- The Public Works Department is requesting to increase parking meter rates from 60 cents an hour to a dollar to combat revenue drops in recent years.
- The council also will consider a new agreement with LiUNA 955, the union representing public-sector workers in northern and mid-Missouri. The agreement would boost employee pay and adjust the pay scale.