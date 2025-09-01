Columbia City Council to consider raising electricity rates

Columbia residents may face higher electric bills if a rate hike is approved by the Columbia City Council.

The overall 2% rise in revenue would net the city around $2.8 million, if adopted. The increase is due to increased operation and maintenance costs, according to a council memo.

The council is expected to vote on the proposed rates and more items during a regular meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The council typically meets on Mondays, but this meeting was pushed back due to Labor Day.

Other items