Columbia City Council to consider raising electricity rates

KBIA | By Max Quinn, The Columbia Missourian
Published September 1, 2025 at 8:07 AM CDT
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
If adopted, the rate hike would net the city around $2.8 million.

Columbia residents may face higher electric bills if a rate hike is approved by the Columbia City Council.

The overall 2% rise in revenue would net the city around $2.8 million, if adopted. The increase is due to increased operation and maintenance costs, according to a council memo.

The council is expected to vote on the proposed rates and more items during a regular meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The council typically meets on Mondays, but this meeting was pushed back due to Labor Day.

Other items

  • Columbia Regional Airport staff noted that cars are left in the airport parking lot for extended periods of time. A proposed ordinance would place limitations on parking and even allow the city to tow cars after 45 days.
  • The council will also vote to establish new United Airlines flights from Columbia to Denver beginning Sept. 25.
  • The Public Works Department is requesting to increase parking meter rates from 60 cents an hour to a dollar to combat revenue drops in recent years.
  • The council also will consider a new agreement with LiUNA 955, the union representing public-sector workers in northern and mid-Missouri. The agreement would boost employee pay and adjust the pay scale.
The Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
