Construction on U.S. 54 over Business Route 50 finishes ahead of schedule

U.S. 54 in Jefferson City and all associated ramps are now open, after the bridge rehabilitation work over Business Route 50 finished ahead of schedule on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews narrowed U.S. 54 over Missouri Boulevard to one lane in each direction in July. Another portion of U.S. 54 was narrowed to one lane in each direction in May, when a multi-bridge rehabilitation project began. These closures were expected to last into October.

MoDOT said the lane closures were necessary in order to replace joint seals, apply protective coating to the substructure, and repair and overlay the bridge deck.

Two other construction projects are ongoing on U.S. 54 at locations south of Jefferson City.

U.S. 54 is currently narrowed to one lane in a head-to-head configuration at the Neighorn Branch, according to MoDOT. That work is expected to continue into early November.

Additionally, westbound U.S. 54 is also narrowed to one lane at the Moreau River Drainage. This work is expected to continue into early October.

MoDot continues to ask all drivers to wear their seatbelts, put their phones down, obey traffic signs, and slow down and move over in work zones.