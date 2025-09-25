United Airlines returns to COU with Denver, Chicago flights

United Airlines returns to Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday, with two daily flights to Chicago and one daily flight to Denver starting Friday.

United Airlines' first departure to Chicago is set for just before 3 p.m. Thursday, and the first departure to Denver is set for around 9 a.m. Friday. The first flight from Denver arrives Thursday evening.

This marks the return of United Airlines to COU after its two flights to Chicago were suspended in January 2022.

COU received a grant in November to restore a United Airlines flight to Denver, which has been shut down since May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1 million grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program, which is designed to help small communities address air service and airfare issues.

All flights will offer first-class seats. The Chicago flights will use CRJ-550 aircraft with 10 United First seats and 20 Economy Plus seats.

In-seat power will be available, along with Wi-Fi and increased on-board bag storage, according to a news release from Columbia Regional Airport.

COU will host a ceremony marking the return of United Airlines at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Speakers will include Columbia Mayor Pro Tem Nick Foster, Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, University of Missouri Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp, Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sam Levy from United Airlines, according to a news release from the airport.

COU will continue to offer nonstop flights to Chicago and Dallas through American Airlines.