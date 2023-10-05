COU adds temporary mid-day flight to Chicago

COLUMBIA − American Airlines is adding an additional daily flight from Columbia Regional Airport to Chicago O'Hare for the next three weeks.

The new flight departs COU at 11:45 a.m. starting Thursday until Oct. 27, airport manager Mike Parks said. That's in addition to American Airline's 6:18 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. flights to O'Hare.

American Airlines says it "continuously evaluates its network for opportunities to add flying."

Parks said the airline will determine pilot and aircraft availability in the future to decide if and when they will consider making the mid-day flight a permanent flight.

American Airlines also services three daily flights to Dallas-Forth Worth.