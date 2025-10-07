© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Columbia responds to DNR concerns over contamination in city waterways

KBIA | By Casey Bennett, KOMU 8
Published October 7, 2025 at 7:44 AM CDT
A parking lot is flooded with water from Hinkson Creek, taking over a park area on Wednesday at Jay Dix Station in Columbia. The water was rising throughout the day, with objects that were visible early in the morning sinking underwater as the levels rose.
Caleigh Christy
/
Missourian
A parking lot is flooded with water from Hinkson Creek in June 2024. The DNR said Hinkson Creek contains E. coli bacteria from urban stormwater and nonpoint sources.

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia says it is monitoring the locations of previous encampments and is following its processes of removing new encampments and addressing encampments on private property in response to a new deadline for the city to be more specific with how it will address water quality issues.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Kurt Schaefer wrote in a letter last week that the department was setting a Nov. 15 deadline for the city of Columbia, Boone County and University of Missouri to submit their plans to mitigate impacts from homeless encampments on water quality.

The city, county and university have a joint Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) permit that expired June 30, and the Department of Natural Resources granted the group a 30-day extension after the expiration date.

Since then, the department has offered a grace period that is contingent on the city, county and university making progress on renewing their permit. The department set the Nov. 15 deadline over a "lack of progress" toward resolution of contamination due to encampments.

The DNR said Hinkson Creek, Grindstone Creek and Hominy Branch contain E. coli bacteria from urban stormwater and nonpoint sources.

Schaefer told KOMU 8 he believes that the city of Columbia should enact a new ordinance restricting encampments that threaten city waters.

However, city officials say the city's existing processes for addressing encampments are working.

A statement from Columbia Utilities Director Erin Keys said the Department of Natural Resources has told city staff that the city's methods and practices are acceptable but that the DNR wanted more detailed documentation.

"Currently, our ordinances say that any solid waste, trash, debris that becomes deposited or could be deposited in a waterway or could impact our waterways," Keys said. "Our ordinances read along those lines that way right now."

Keys also said new ordinances could raise concerns over individual rights.

"If you get too specific, there are some concerns there that you are going to start infringing on some of those rights," Keys said. "So, the city just wants to be very careful about regulations we put out there."

The statement from Keys said city staff found an encampment on property not maintained by the city during an inspection on Monday. The statement said the organization that maintains the property has been notified to address the issue in a timely manner.

The statement said the city is not aware of any other encampments in close proximity to the impaired streams on city property.

Keys said there is an page on the city's website dedicated to reporting encampments that may be causing environmental problems.
