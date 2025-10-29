Meals on Wheels offers meal sign-ups to SNAP-eligible individuals

Meals on Wheels is offering meal sign-ups for those who typically rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP is a service that provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals, helping them access food. The program is 100% federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA announced Sunday it would not distribute food assistance starting Nov 1. due to a lack of funding amid the federal government shut down.

On Wednesday, Meals on Wheels will be releasing more information about its meal sign-ups and how the organization is helping SNAP-eligible individuals.

The Meals on Wheels director declined to comment before Wednesday’s announcement.

Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization in Columbia that focuses on helping seniors gain independence. Meals on Wheels regularly provides hot meals at a discounted rate, based on financial status, to individuals with limited mobility.

For more information about the organization’s meal sign-ups visit mealsonwheelscolumbia.org.

