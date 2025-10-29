© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Meals on Wheels offers meal sign-ups to SNAP-eligible individuals

KBIA | By Kalli Fowler, Columbia Missourian
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:29 PM CDT
Hundreds of organizations across the state offer the Summer Food Service Program, which provides meals to children. The USDA reimburses organizations for individual meals at around $3 for breakfast and $5 for lunch or dinner.
Santiago Guzman
/
Missouri Business Alert
The USDA announced Sunday it would not distribute food assistance starting Nov 1. due to a lack of funding amid the federal government shut down.

Meals on Wheels is offering meal sign-ups for those who typically rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP is a service that provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals, helping them access food. The program is 100% federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Wednesday, Meals on Wheels will be releasing more information about its meal sign-ups and how the organization is helping SNAP-eligible individuals.

The Meals on Wheels director declined to comment before Wednesday’s announcement.

Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization in Columbia that focuses on helping seniors gain independence. Meals on Wheels regularly provides hot meals at a discounted rate, based on financial status, to individuals with limited mobility.

For more information about the organization’s meal sign-ups visit mealsonwheelscolumbia.org.
