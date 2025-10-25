Boone County sends funds to Food Bank Market amid expected demand increase

COLUMBIA — The Boone County Commission will send $50,000 to help stock The Food Bank Market in Columbia during the month of November in response to the likely unavailability of SNAP funding next month.

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post that the Boone County Commission will amend an existing American Rescue Plan Act contract with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to provide the funds.

Kendrick cited the increased likelihood of a significant rise in food insecurity across Boone County due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"It's frustrating that local governments and county governments have to fill in the absence of the federal government, but that's what Boone County does; we come together during times like this to help your own and help our citizens," Kendrick said.

Boone County government will send additional funds if SNAP and Women, Infants and Children programs are still paused by the end of November.

"These actions won’t solve the problem, but they will provide some relief and food for Boone County families," Kendrick said in the Facebook post. "We encourage you and your organization to consider monetary and food contributions to the Food Bank at this critical time."

The Missouri Department of Social Services announced Monday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will not be able to issue November funds due to the government shutdown.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri said Tuesday that it expects to see more people during the month of November needing assistance.

Kendrick said the Boone County government will begin its holiday food drive early and will extend it through the length of the shutdown to help meet some of the increased need.

"Write a check, send it to the food bank, go on the website, make a contribution to the food bank," Kendrick said. "That's really probably one of the best things we can at this point as a community to offset food insecurity that's paused by the shut down."

The Food Bank Market is located at 705 Business Loop 70 W.