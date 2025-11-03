Columbia sends $50K to food bank as SNAP funding is set to run out

The city of Columbia will amend its American Rescue Plan Act contract to provide $50,000 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in response to the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits amid the federal government shutdown.

Boone County announced last week it would also amend its ARPA contract to send $50,000 to help stock The Food Bank Market in Columbia.

"Many households in our community depend on SNAP to meet their most basic needs," Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said in a news release. "This funding ensures that The Food Bank can continue to serve families who suddenly find themselves without this vital support."

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri said last week that it expects to see more people during the month of November needing assistance.

The Boone County government will begin its holiday food drive early and will extend it through the length of the shutdown to help meet some of the increased need.

Local officials said that many other needs will require attention in the coming weeks, including housing, utilities and child care. In response, several local partners are joining forces to mobilize community support, according to the release.

The city of Columbia, Boone County, Community Foundation of Central Missouri, Heart of Missouri United Way and Veterans United Foundation are also reactivating the CoMoHelps initiative, originally launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, to collect and distribute donations where they are most needed, according to the release.

"Food insecurity has many solutions, and addressing it takes all of us," Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said in the release. "By reactivating CoMoHelps, we’re ensuring that community donations go directly to the organizations that are best positioned to respond quickly and effectively."

The Boone County Impact Collective has contributed $130,000 through the fund, according to a news release from the Boone County Commission.

Residents who wish to help can donate to CoMoHelps at comohelps.org. Contributions will support local nonprofits providing basic needs and other essential services to Boone County and Columbia residents.