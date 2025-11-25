Warrant sweep dubbed 'Operation Brightside' leads to 33 arrests in Columbia

In last week’s felony warrant sweep across Columbia, federal and local law enforcement officers made 33 arrests, officials said Monday.

The coordinated effort, dubbed “Operation Brightside” by the agencies, focused on bringing in suspects accused of involvement in violent crimes.

During a news conference Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building, officials from the Columbia Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office said the operation stemmed from the creation of a Violent Crimes Abatement Team in December. The team was formed to combat ongoing violence and gun crimes in the state by bringing together resources from state and federal agencies.

“In practice, the VCAT works collaboratively to identify local violent offenders who have committed crimes, and then the team determines which cases may be appropriate for federal prosecution,” R. Matthew Price, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said during the news conference.

Although the team has been investigating the mid-Missouri area since January, the decision to launch “Operation Brightside” was made several weeks ago after the death of a Stephens College student in a downtown Columbia shooting.

“The death during Homecoming weekend was frankly the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Price said.

Partner agencies in the coordinated effort included:

Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Columbia Police Department

Drug Enforcement Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Missouri State Highway Patrol

United States Marshals Service

Their work resulted in six residential search warrants, 21 felony state warrants, 19 federal indictments and 33 arrests, Price said.

He emphasized that the operation was a “homegrown solution to a hometown problem,” and noted that “only Missouri based law enforcement personnel participated.”

Last week, officials clarified that the sweep was not an effort to enforce civil immigration laws.

The identities of the people arrested weren’t immediately available. They will be released through the U.S. Attorney’s Office and made publicly available when court documents are unsealed, Price said.

Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude said that there were no reports of injury during the operation.

“That’s a win-win for the community,” Schlude said.

Schlude said the combination of departments allows for more resources to combat crimes, which leads to a safer city.

“The Columbia Police Department remains firmly committed to using every lawful tool available to reduce violent crime and ensure that Columbia is a safe and thriving city for everyone,” she said.

The conclusion of “Operation Brightside” does not mean an end to the Violent Crimes Abatement Team.

“Our message is that we’re working together,” Price said. “We are collaborating in innovative ways, and we are here to stay.”