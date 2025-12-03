United Healthcare customers could lose coverage at SSM Health

Individuals with United Healthcare insurance are at risk of losing coverage at SSM Health providers.

SSM Health released a statement on Nov. 24 stating that SSM Health was attempting to come to an agreement with United Healthcare.

"If an agreement isn’t reached by Dec. 31, thousands of Missouri families could face higher costs and fewer care options," Moss told KOMU 8 News in an emailed statement Wednesday. "Our priority remains ensuring uninterrupted access to the high-quality care our community trusts. This is all the information we have at this time."

United Healthcare was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

SSM has over 1,000 locations nationwide with its most prominent Missouri location being SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. It also has rural locations in Belle, Tipton, Warrenton and more.

SSM Health is a nonprofit organization and criticized United Healthcare's for-profit model in its Nov. 24 release.

"United Healthcare reported billions in profits last year, while SSM Health, as a nonprofit Catholic health system, continues to care for all patients, including those most vulnerable and unable to pay," SSM Health said in the statement. "UHC’s massive profits are derived from delaying and denying care to patients and their unwillingness to recognize mission-based hospitals rising costs and increasingly complex patient needs, UHC has declined to offer reimbursement rates that sustain access to care."

In the release, SSM Health encouraged patients to contact United Healthcare but attached the number to NEO Insurance Solutions, which has no public connection outside of Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Dietz, who formerly worked for United Healthcare.

