Students protest Flock Safety cameras, Choi's stance on crime

Roughly 50 students gathered on the University of Missouri campus Thursday to protest surveillance cameras and data privacy.

The students demanded that data from Flock Safety surveillance systems not be shared with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that “city policy is directed by city officials, not Mike Kehoe and Mun Choi,” according to an Instagram post from the Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America.

Protesters chanted that “Mayor Choi has got to go,” “Flock cameras aren’t welcome here,” and “not Mun Choi, not the State, students must decide our fate.”

The protest began at Speakers Circle, marched to Jesse Hall and ended with speeches at the Daniel Boone City Building.

In 2024, the Columbia City Council signed a contract with Flock Safety, authorizing the implementation of 115 cameras across the city, according to Missourian reporting.

Mizzou junior Reese Holcomb said “with adequate pressure, the Flock surveillance systems can be halted, and it can be shut down.”

Flock Safety operates cameras in thousands of cities, according to its website. The system scans license plates and captures vehicles’ distinguishing features.

Protesters highlighted the potential that ICE could access the data and the role UM System President Choi and Gov. Mike Kehoe play in city safety.

There have been ongoing discussions between Choi and city officials to discuss safety. Recently, Choi and Kehoe met to discuss efforts to combat crime in Columbia. City leaders were not present at the meeting.

Isleen Atallah, former president of Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine, showed up to the protest in a suit and tie, parodying Choi.

“As a person who has the sole power and jurisdiction on our campus, I would really like to expand that jurisdiction,” Atallah said, who jokingly announced Choi’s candidacy for mayor. “Make Columbia safe again,” she said.

University spokesperson Christopher Ave said that reducing crime is a shared responsibility for all Columbia residents.

“We cannot accept the level of criminal activity, particularly violent crime, that is occurring downtown, Ave said. “More than 3,000 of our students live in the downtown area, and our faculty, staff, students and visitors frequent downtown businesses and entertainment venues.”

Holcomb also spoke at the beginning of the protest, faulting Choi for his handling of crime downtown.

In an email to students, staff and faculty in September, Choi outlined actions the city needed to take to address crime, including more policing downtown and the “cleanup of homeless encampments.”

“He does not represent us when he throws homeless people under the bus; he does not represent us when he welcomes federal agencies to Columbia,” Holcomb said. “We don’t want Homeland Security here.”

