Judge orders Columbia man detained by ICE to be deported

A Columbia man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was ordered to deport with a lifetime ban from the U.S.

According to a Tuesday night post in the Facebook group "Bring Owen Home," a New Mexico judge issued Owen Ramsingh a lifetime ban from the U.S. There is a possibility of filing a waiver in 8-10 years to lift the ban.

The social media post, made by his wife, Diana Ramsingh, said Owen Ramsingh is being deported to the Netherlands.

Owen Ramsingh had been held in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas, after his detainment at a Chicago airport on Sept. 30. He was moved late in the night on Friday, Nov. 14 to New Mexico, according to an earlier Facebook post by Diana Ramsingh.

Owen Ramsingh was initially detained while he was returning home from a routine trip to visit family in the Netherlands, his family said.

His green card was set to expire in March, but his wife said he renewed it in February before he went to visit his family in the Netherlands in September. Owen Ramsingh obtained his green card when he was five years old, and recently renewed it for 10 more years, according to documentation obtained by KOMU 8 News.

Owen Ramsingh is set arrive back in the Netherlands before the holidays, according to Diana Ramsingh's post.

He is involved with property management and security at Rose Music Hall and The Blue Note, according to a GoFundMe for Ramsingh and his family.

Owen Ramsingh has two prior drug-related incidents on his record. He had a 2011 marijuana possession conviction in Boone County, which has since been expunged. In 1997, he was charged with cocaine possession at age 16 and tried as an adult at 17.

"That happened in 1997 when he was a teenager," Diana Ramsingh previously told KOMU 8.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.