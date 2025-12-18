COU announces new flights to Charlotte, N.C.

COLUMBIA — Columbia community leaders announced new flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, at a news conference Thursday morning.

Beginning June 4, 2026, American Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Columbia Regional Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

"We're thrilled to group our partnership with American Airlines, bringing even more travel options to our community," City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said in a news release. "Charlotte has been a destination regional travelers have repeatedly expressed interest in, so this is an important milestone for COU and a win for travelers who rely on us."

This marks the third announcement of new flights out of the airport this year.

United Airlines returned to the airport earlier this year with flights to Denver and Chicago, and in November officials announced the addition of two flights to airports in Florida on Allegiant Air, which are set to begin in the summer.

The Columbia Regional Airport had two record-setting months this year in the number of departing passengers. In September, the airport saw its highest monthly total since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, that number increased again with the addition of United Airlines.

Over the past five years, COU has seen an operating loss. The airport hopes to decrease the operating loss over the next few years with the arrival of new airlines and flights to increase revenue.

According to a news release from the city of Columbia, the addition of flights is also crucial in supporting economic drivers and major employers in the community, like the University of Missouri.

"Expanding air service is a tremendous benefit to our university and the broader community," UM System President Mun Choi said in the release. "For our students, convenient flights make it easier to head home for the holidays and enjoy safe, affordable travel for spring break."