No charges for person who killed Erik Spencer, prosecutor says

A Cole County grand jury has declined to file charges against a person investigated in connection to the shooting death of Erik Spencer in Jefferson City on Nov. 1.

The grand jury declined to file charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The grand jury found that the person who shot Spencer acted in lawful defense of another, according to the news release.

The investigation into the incident is now considered closed, according to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Officials will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday at the Jefferson City Police Department about the decision, according to the release.

Spencer was 27 when he was shot and killed at the Wildwood Shopping Center in Jefferson City, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. He was shot several times and died at the scene, Jefferson City police said.

Spencer's family has demanded answers from authorities in multiple public conferences and gatherings since Spencer's death.

Jefferson City Police Department Lt. Jason Payne said Nov. 4 that the person who shot Spencer had been identified and that they were cooperating with the investigation.

KOMU 8 News is not naming the person who was investigated because criminal charges are not filed against them.