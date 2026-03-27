Ashland City Administrator Kyle Michel resigns

Ashland City Administrator Kyle Michel has resigned after four years on the job.

Michel submitted a resignation letter to the mayor and other aldermen March 19. He gave at least 60 days’ notice, which he said was in accordance with his contract. His final day will be May 22.

Ward One Alderwoman Brenda Ravenscraft confirmed his resignation. Another alderman also confirmed receiving Michel’s letter.

Mayor Dorise Slinker sent Michel’s signed resignation letter in an email to the board and other city officials. The Columbia Missourian and Boone County Journal have obtained a copy of the letter.

“At this time, we are not in a position to comment on personnel matters,” Slinker said. “We are currently reviewing internal considerations, and information will be shared with the public when it’s appropriate.”

Slinker indicated the city would provide official statements to the public in the coming week.

Michel wasn’t in his office Thursday and could not be reached for comment.

A former city administrator in Van Meter, Iowa, Michel was unanimously selected to the Ashland position by the Board of Aldermen in December 2021. He officially started the position on Feb. 21, 2022, according to past Missourian stories.

The board renewed Michel’s position for a five-year contract with the City of Ashland on Jan. 21, 2025, according to the minutes from that meeting.

During Michel’s time as Ashland city administrator, the city moved forward with a plan to expand its wastewater treatment facility, even though voters in 2024 rejected a funding proposal for the project.

Also, Michel’s name came up when Kent Dunwiddie resigned his position as an alderman in January. Dunwiddie cited a contentious work environment among himself, the mayor and Michel.

