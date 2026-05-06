Local nonprofit serving Columbia's youths opens new center for teens

The P.E.A.C.E and H.O.P.E Center for Youth, a local nonprofit organization, opened a new area for teens in Columbia on Monday. The center aims to support teenagers by providing a structured environment for youth.

Executive Director Lonnie Lockhart-Bey said the center’s discipline is meant to prepare those who are ready for a shift in perspective.

"We aren't trying to change who they are," Lockhart-Bey said. "We are just trying to change the way they think."

The center, located at 203 N. Providence Road, serves as a place to keep youth away from non-beneficial environments and provide them the time needed to mature safely. Lockhart-Bey emphasizes the importance of providing this space to keep the younger generation alive and out of the justice system.

"I want the kids to build on the good they have experienced and not let the bad be the bottom floor that they stay on," he said.

Beyond mentorship, the center offers practical programs to help teens use their voices and build careers. This summer, a skills-building program will bring in professionals to teach trades like cutting hair, creative design and even podcasting to help them find their voice.

These initiatives and weekend events are all part of a larger mission to give teenagers a different outlook on life and a better understanding of what is actually happening around them, Lockhart-Bey said.